Get Double the Adelaide Clemens in the Rabbit Trailer

In Rabbit, Adelaide Clemens (The Great Gatsby, Wasted on the Young) plays a young woman obsessed with the violent abduction of her twin sister (also, naturally, played by Clemens). Returning to their hometown, she begins to investigate a mysterious commune (read: cult) that may be (is) connected with the disappearance.

Debut feature writer and director Luke Shanahan’s screenplay won at the 2015 Melbourne International Film Festival’s 37º South Market, and expectations are reasonably high on this one, which co-stars Alex Russell (Jungle) and Veerle Baetens (Broken Circle Breakdown). The thriller has its world premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival this August – hit up the official site for more info.