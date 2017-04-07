French-Australian Actress/Director Chloé Boreham Addresses Mental Illness in La Licorne

Recent seen in Damian Walshe Howling’s award-winning short film, Messiah, French-Australian actress Chloé Boreham has stepped behind the camera for her next project, the short film La Licorne (The Unicorn).

Shot entirely in Paris, La Licorne is the first release from her production company, CB Picture House. Boreham co-stars, directs, writes, and co-produces.

Boreham drew on her own experiences to write the film, which sees a young couple’s evening being disrupted and deals with the issue of mental illness. It is the first of a planned trilogy of shorts, with a feature in the offing after that.

We touched base with Boreham to glean some further insight.

Why did you choose to shoot in Paris ?

Originally the story was set in Sydney, though Paris slowly started appearing in my dreams for this film. I’d always wanted to shoot my first film in Paris, so was fortunate that it came together that way. I was also very lucky to cast a French actor (Paul Hamy) whom I’ve admired for many years and a very talented Australian actor (Sam Dugmore) actually living in Paris!

How did you approach the film’s depiction of mental illness? How did you dramatise that element?

Mental illness is a theme I intended to include from the outset. I’d best describe it like a beautiful snake: quick to bite, quick to get away… though when you take a moment to be next to it, it is magical, electric, and at times, heartbreaking.

What are you hoping audiences take away from the film?

The film really speaks to those who are close to someone who is mentally unwell, and the complexity of that relationship. It’s not easy, it can be challenging, though in my experience when you can find the courage to find new boundaries in that relationship, it can create space for something healthier, truer and more authentic.

What can we expect from the next couple of shorts in the trilogy?

The next one is a hiking film in the Australian mountains between two women (best friends) which I am very excited about shooting as I am obsessed with the Australian landscape. The third will be shot in France. All dealing with themes of mental illness, complex relationships between humans, and the mix between Australian and French cultures.

La Licorne will be released later this year.