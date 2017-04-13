Filmink Presents: The First Girl I Loved

In this Sundance award winner, high-school misfit Anne falls in love with Sasha, the beautiful star of the softball team. When Anne tells her best friend Clifton about her new crush, his jealousy threatens more than just the girls’

budding romance.

Directed by Kerem Sanga and starring Deadpool‘s Brianna Hildebrand and Dylan Gelula of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, First Girl I Loved has been described as “A woozy and wonderful queer teen romance” (David Ehrlich, Indiewire), and “A sensitive exploration of sexual identity… a sophisticated and complex teenage coming of age story” (Katie Walsh, The Playlist).

Filmink will be presenting the Perth Premiere at Event Cinemas Innaloo on April 26, 2017, with screenings in Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane, and Casula to follow. Tickets will soon be on sale, so watch this space.