An Extended Edition of Lion is Coming to Cinemas

Transmission today announced that an extended cut of the world-beating Lion is hitting Australian cinemas on April 10. This new edition features eight additional minutes of footage incorporated into the film by director Garth Davis. Davis will also be participating in some special Q&A screenings prior to the wider release.

“To see Lion embraced so passionately here at home, is not only thrilling, but a testament to the compassion and heart the Australian people hold. To extend our thanks for this tremendous support, we wanted to share an extended cut of Lion, which has an extra eight minutes of material, including some additional scenes. I am so looking forward to sharing this magic with you at the upcoming screenings.” Davis commented.

Adapted by Luke Davies from the non-fiction book A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley and starring Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara, David Wenham and Sunny Pawar, Lion has taken a slew of awards and earned a staggering $28,045,400 at the Australian box office.

Details on the Q&A screenings have yet to be announced.