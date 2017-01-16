Essie Davis will Return as Miss Fisher in a New Movie Trilogy

Jazz Age detective Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis) will return, following the announcement that the acclaimed television series, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, will make the jump to the big screen in a planned trilogy of movies.

Based on the books by Kerry Greenwood, the series follows the exploits of the titular PI in 1920s Melbourne, combining mystery, history, and Australian culture in a heady cocktail that has won legions of fans. Imagine an Antipodean Nora Charles (The Thin Man) after she’s divorced Nick and taken all his money, and you’re on the right track.

Speaking to the The Daily Telegraph, producer, Fiona Eagger, said, “We want it to be like the Indiana Jones movies. We might not have Steven Spielberg’s budget but that is what she is – an action hero. She’s got to be able to fly the world. It could be ‘Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears’ so she has to go to Arabia. We’d love to go to India. We have fun thinking about the destinations.”

Production is expected to kick off in the tail end of 2017, and may we suggest Essie Davis’ better half, Justin Kurzel as director? Now that would be a trip.