Environmental Vandalism Leads to Death in the New Documentary, Cultivating Murder

The new Australian documentary, Cultivating Murder, tells the heart-rending story of the murder of Glen Turner, an employee of the Office of Environment and Heritage, who was shot in the rural town of Croppa Creek in 2014. Turner had been investigating illegal land clearing when he was murdered, and the film offers an insight into the fractious relationship between large agribusiness and responsible land management, using the murder as an entry point to examine the weakening of environmental protection laws across Australia.

Cultivating Murder is having its Australian premiere at Paddington’s Chauvel Cinema on Thursday, April 20, and then screening in capital cities around Australia. To book tickets, click through here. For info on a screening near you, hit up the official site.