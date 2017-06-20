Edgar Wright, Ansel Elgort, and Lily James Head to Sydney for the Baby Driver Premiere

...and who do you get to introduce a car chase movie in Australia?

Keen for Baby Driver, the new flick from Shaun of the Dead and Scott Pilgrim director, Edgar Wright? Maybe you can tell him yourself when he and his stars, Ansel Elgort and Lily James, hit Event Cinemas George Street for the Australian premiere on Wednesday, July 12.

Fittingly for a movie all about car chases, Mad Max maestro George Miller will be on hand to introduce the film, and will be conducting a Q&A with Wright immediately after the screening, which strikes us as a good time.

Everyone else can get down with Baby Driver when it hits wide release on July 13, 2017.