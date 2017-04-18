Director James Gunn Confirms Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

James Gunn, the Troma scribe who became the most beloved member of the Marvel cinematic bullpen (sorry, Taika) took to Facebook today to confirm that a third volume of the space opera Guardians of the Galaxy is in the planning stages.

Apparently the question is expected to come up a lot on the US press junket for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which kicks off this week.

“Before I was able to honestly answer this, I needed to know it was, in my heart, what I truly felt called to do,” Gunn wrote. “There is a history in Hollywood of haphazard endings to trilogies, and I didn’t want to become a part of that dishonorable tradition of pretending the third one doesn’t exist. I couldn’t do it for the money, and I couldn’t do it because it was what other people wanted me to do. I needed to do it because it was what I needed to do. I have never made choices in my career based on anything other than passion and love for the stories and characters, and I didn’t want to start now.”

Happily for Marvel Zombies everywhere, Gunn’s internal psychic eight-ball came up “All Signs Point to Yes”, and he decided to tell the fans first.

“So, yes, I’m returning to write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“In the end, my love for Rocket, Groot, Gamora, Star-Lord, Yondu, Mantis, Drax, and Nebula – and some of the other forthcoming heroes – goes deeper than you guys can possibly imagine, and I feel they have more adventures to go on and things to learn about themselves and the wonderful and sometimes terrifying universe we all inhabit. And, like in both Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, we will work on creating the story that goes beyond what you expect.”

Gunn also dropped some vague hints about where Vol. 3 will see our heroes, given that it takes place after the epic and presumably world-shatter Avengers: Infinity War, currently filming.

“Much of what’s happened in the MCU for the past ten or so years has been leading, in a big way, to the Avengers’ Infinity War. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will happen after all that. It will conclude the story of this iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and help catapult both old and new Marvel characters into the next ten years and beyond. I will be working side-by-side with Kevin Feige and the gang to help design where these stories go, and make sure the future of the Marvel Cosmic Universe is as special and authentic and magical as what we have created so far.”

So, in case you were worried: heaps of Marvel movies yet to come, and a sure sign that the MCU is a living document, which comes as something of a relief as actors both age and come to their end of their contracts – while individual stories may end, the on-screen Marvel Universe will live on. Hell yes.

As a bonus, here’s a pic Gunn posted of Kurt Russell futzing around on set:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is in cinemas from April 25, and will be reviewed here soon.