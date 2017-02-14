Denial Trailer

If there’s one topic that’s sure to get a bit heated, it’s the Holocaust – or, more specifically, the baffling phenomenon of Holocaust denial, of which David Irving (Timothy Spall) was and is a major proponent. Denial dramatises the court case that followed when Irving sued Holocaust Studies professor Deborah Lipstadt (Rachel Weisz) for libel after she called him out for, well, his whole antisemitic schtick, basically. With the trial taking place in Britain, the burden of proof was on Lipstadt and her legal team (including here the great Tom Wilkinson) to prove that Irving was knowingly lying about the Holocaust, with the Auschwitz death camp being the focus of the debate.

Directed by veteran Mick Jackson (Temple Grandin) from a script by playwright and screenwriter David Hare (The Hours), Denial looks set to be a handsomely made, gravitas-heavy drama of ideas. It’s in cinemas from April 13, 2017