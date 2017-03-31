Dance Academy Red Carpet Premiere

We made the scene at Event Cinemas George Street on Sunday night with the stars and creators of the hit youth series turned feature film.

We hit the red carpet for the world premiere of Dance Academy in Sydney, and managed to get its young cast to bust out the moves! And who is that colourfully dressed guy that pops in the background about halfway through?!

Covering for us is Adelle, movie critic/fan/obsessor and host of awesome YouTube channel Roll Credits.

Videography by Addy Fong (Twitter @addinosaur)

Dance Academy is in cinemas from April 4. Read our review here.