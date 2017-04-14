Dan Ewing and Temuera Morrison to Star in Australian Sci-Fi, Occupation

We’re in the middle of a bit of an Australian indie science fiction golden age, and the latest evidence is that Home and Away’s Dan Ewing has signed on to co-star with the legendary Temuera Morrison (Once Were Warriors) in Occuptation, which sees a small town fight back against what is described as “a hostile ground invasion” – echoes of Tomorrow When the War Began there.

Neither lead is a stranger to genre fare – Ewing wrote and starred in the Aussie creature feature, Red Billabong, while Morrison recently wrapped The Osiris Child for Shane Abbess, and has some bounty hunting experience in a galaxy far, far away.

the rest of the cast is loaded with SF vets too: Stephany Jacobsen (Battlestar Galactica), Jacqueline McKenzie (The 4400), Rhiannon Fish (The 100), and Bruce Spence (Mad Max 2), plus Charles Terrier (Neighbours), Felix Williamson (The Great Gatsby, Underbelly), Charles Mesure (Desperate Housewives), Zachary Garred (General Hospital), Izzy Stevens (Puberty Blues), and Trystan Go (The Family Law).

Ewing’s Red Billabong team, director Luke Sparkle and producer, Carly Imrie, are on board, with Imrie saying. “I’m very excited and proud to bring such a varied and talented ensemble cast to this Australian film. Occupation represents our second foray into the action genre after our monster film Red Billabong last year, and this is gearing up to be one hell of a ride.”

“I am so excited to again be teaming up with Luke Sparke on his second feature Occupation,” adds Dan Ewing. “The script has a vast scope but is grounded in very deep human realism and truth. It’s great to be working with true icons of film and television who I have looked up to for so long and I’m also pumped to share the journey with some of the best up and coming actors in the industry. The world should prepare themselves for Occupation!”

The film will shoot for six weeks on the Gold Coast and in Northern New South Wales, beginning on May 2.