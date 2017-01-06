Cult of Chucky Teaser Trailer

Franchises never die, even the more obscure ones – these days anything with even a whiff of potential brand recognition gets dusted off and propped up in front of a camera once more. Thus it should come as no surprise that the once-quite-controversial killer doll series, Child’s Play, is getting another go-round.

This is kind of cool though, in that the original band is very much back together – Don Mancini, who called the shots on the original back in ’88, is writing and directing, and Brad Dourif is once again voicing the criminally-inclined Cabbage PatchKkid. Add to that Jennifer Tilly lending her lungs to Chucky’s girlfriend Tiffany, plus Fiona Dourif as Nica Pierce, and fans of the franchise are probably in for a treat.

The Chucky series veered off into knowing self-parody a few movies back, and that was probably the best possible creative choice they could have made at the time, but the question remains as to whether this upcoming joint will follow that trend or go back to the darker roots of the original. We’ll find out if and when Cult of Chucky hits Australian cinemas (or, y’know, home release if the distro gods are cruel).