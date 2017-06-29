Cracking Exhibition, Gromit!

Setting up shop in Bristol way back when, Aardman Animations has been sending creations out into the world that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of many since 1972. Whether you’re a fan of their absurdist silent comedy Shaun the Sheep, reveled in the adventures of their flagship duo, Wallace and Gromit, or can even remember the first days of the malleable Morph, you’ll agree that their stop motion process is full of heart and uniquely British charm.

Celebrating over 40 years in the business, the animation studio is now opening up its doors to the public courtesy of ACMI and the exhibition, Wallace & Gromit and Friends: The Magic of Aardman. Created in collaboration between Aardman and French Museum, Art Ludique, and part of ACMI’s Melbourne Winter Masterpieces, the exhibition promises to be a treat not only for die hard aficionados, but lovers of animation in general.

Present for the opening were ACMI board director Pete Lewinsky, director CEO Katrina Sedgwick, and The Minster for Tourism and Major Events, the honourable John Eren.

Naturally, an evening of Aardman wouldn’t be complete without its founders Peter Lord and David Spraxton, who officially opened the night with good humour. “It’s not just about looking in the past,” Peter Lord clarified. “We think we’ve been looking back in order to look forwards. And we’re looking forward to what we’re going to be doing over the next 40 years.”

“We are very proud to be a Melbourne winter masterpiece,” David Spraxton said, adding cheekily “and, frankly, elbowing aside Mr Van Gogh, who has had his day!”

Containing innumerable pieces of backstage memorabilia ranging from sketches to props, we couldn’t help but be fascinated by the original ‘sets’ on display from films like Curse of the Were-Rabbit and The Pirates! Band of Misfits. Aside from making you feel like an animated giant, they truly highlight the painstaking attention to detail – from posters to vegetables(!) – that are siphoned into everything Aardman touches. And nothing can prepare you for the full-scale pirate ship that dominates one room. Also on display is Aardman’s technological innovations, with the highlight being a lighting rig specially created by the studio to produce ‘natural’ light for scenes.

As well as the exhibition, be on the look out for special one off events, including workshops, family days and, of course, several screenings of Aardman classics. For more information, check out the ACMI website. The whole affair runs from 29th June till 29th October, 2017.