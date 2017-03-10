The Comet Kids Gets a Really Spielbergian Trailer

“In order to protect his father’s discovery, Lucas and his five friends go on the adventure of a lifetime to find a piece of a passing comet that crash lands near their hometown in the 1950s.” – That’s the official synopsis for The Comet Kids, the upcoming family adventure film from Australian writer and director, Glen Triggs.

This is the fourth film from Triggs, following Cinemaphobia (2009), 41 (2012) and Apocalyptic (2014), and easily his most ambitious. Doing a period piece can be tough for even a big budget film – doing it in Australia with an indie purse is a truly impressive challenge.

You can definitely feel the early Spielberg vibe here – the guys in radiation suits in the woods are a dead giveaway, if nothing else – but The Comet Kids is also part of a strong legacy of Australian cinema, from Sky Pirates to Frog Dreaming to BMX Bandits. If you get a little rush of serotonin reflecting on any of those, odds are this one will tick a few boxes for you.

Starring Xavier West, Paris Hay, Juliette Salom, Harrison Bradley, Liam Pope, Hamish Triggs, Tiriel Mora, Marty Rhone, Reg Gorman, Lulu McClatchy, Alicia Ruberto, Michelle Celebicanin, Jessica Leighton, and Bev Killick, The Comet Kids is expected in cinemas later this year.