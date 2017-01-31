ClubInk Members! Win A Double Pass To The Great Wall!

Starring global superstar Matt Damon and directed by one of the most breathtaking visual stylists of our time, Zhang Yimou (Hero, House of Flying Daggers), The Great Wall tells the story of an elite force making a valiant stand for humanity on the world’s most iconic structure. The first English-language production for Yimou is the largest film ever shot entirely in China, and also stars Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe and Andy Lau.
SCREENING DETAILS:
Sydney:
Wednesday February 15
Hoyts Entertainment Quarter, Cinema 2 (IMAX)
6:30pm
Melbourne:
Wednesday February 15
IMAX, Carlton
6.30pm
Brisbane:
Wednesday February 15
Cineplex Cinemas Southbank, Cinema 5
6:30pm
Adelaide:
Wednesday February 15
Hoyts Norwood, Xtremescreen
6:30pm
Perth:
Wednesday February 15
Hoyts Carousel, Xtremescreen 1
7:00pm
If you’re a ClubInk member, here’s your chance to win a double pass to one of the above screenings of The Great Wall. Just let us know your favourite movie starring Matt Damon and why you like it! And don’t forget to tell us which screening you would like to attend. Email your answer to competitions@filmink.com.au.
Entries close February 13.
The Great Wall is released in cinemas on February 16.
This competition is only open to ClubInk members. For information on how to join ClubInk, click here.
