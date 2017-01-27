ClubInk Members Only: Win Tix to Previews of Scorsese’s SILENCE!

Be the first to see Martin Scorsese's years in the works epic!

Reuniting with his Gangs of New York and Age of Innocence screenwriter Jay Cocks, and starring three of the hottest male actors of the moment, Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver and Liam Neeson, master director Martin Scorsese once again delves into the rich territory that he so adeptly explored in Last Temptation of Christ, namely religion, a subject very close to the heart of the filmmaker who considered priesthood early on in his life.

Silence is about two 17th century Portuguese missionaries who undertake a perilous journey to Japan to search for their missing mentor, Father Christavao Ferreira, and to spread the gospel of Christianity. Based on Shusaku Endo’s 1966 award-winning novel, the film examines the spiritual and religious question of God’s silence in the face of human suffering.

If you’re a ClubInk member, you can enter our comp for a chance to win a double pass to the below previews of the film:

Melbourne – Tuesday January 31, 6pm (competition closes 5pm, Monday January 30)

Perth – Monday February 6, 6:30pm (competition closes 5pm, Friday February 3)

Sydney – Tuesday February 7, 6:30pm (competition closes 5pm, Monday February 6)

Brisbane – Monday February 13, 6:30pm (competition closes 5pm, Friday February 10)

Canberra – Monday February 13, 6:30pm (competition closes 5pm, Friday February 10)

Adelaide – Monday February 13, 6:30pm (competition closes 5pm, Friday February 10)

Simply tell us what your favourite Martin Scorsese film is and why, and email competitions@filmink.com.au with your entry.