This Week at the Box Office

March 10, 2017
Welcome to FilmInk's regular box office report.

As of today we will be reporting on weekend and weekly box office figures – both general and limited release – in Australia. This one’s a tad late, and is only the general one, but prepare to get them every Monday for the weekend and Wednesday evening for the week prior as of next week. We hope you enjoy this new feature, but don’t forget, cinema is an artform and not just about the box office, right?!

Thursday, March 2 – Wednesday, March 8, 2017

FILM TITLE WEEKS BOX OFFICE SCREENS TOTAL BO
IN RELEASE THIS WEEK $ AVG $ TO DATE $
LOGAN 1 10,388,184 25,092 10,388,184
HIDDEN FIGURES 3 2,456,559 7,559 12,416,352
LION 7 1,366,998 4,326 27,027,229
JASPER JONES 1 903,402 4,069 1,086,292
FIFTY SHADES DARKER 4 843,233 3,400 17,353,532
THE GREAT WALL 3 805,127 3,221 6,822,487
BEFORE I FALL 1 529,921 3,581 529,921
T2: TRAINSPOTTING 2 515,427 2,343 2,224,810
RINGS 2 503,974 2,571 1,840,142
FIST FIGHT 2 446,506 2,467 1,609,860
MOONLIGHT 6 437,417 5,400 1,570,670
LA LA LAND 10 327,506 2,323 19,632,175
ALONE IN BERLIN 1 271,947 2,285 289,012
MANCHESTER BY THE SEA 5 264,703 3,483 2,454,516
SPLIT 6 221,927 1,720 12,365,159
MOANA 10 167,017 1,532 26,136,955
MISS SLOANE 1 136,570 2,577 203,947
BALLERINA 8 126,202 1,357 4,872,541
SING 11 106,766 1,078 28,947,854
FENCES 4 90,767 997 1,003,376

Thanks to the Motion Picture Distributors Association of Australia for providing these figures.

