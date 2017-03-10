This Week at the Box Office

As of today we will be reporting on weekend and weekly box office figures – both general and limited release – in Australia. This one’s a tad late, and is only the general one, but prepare to get them every Monday for the weekend and Wednesday evening for the week prior as of next week. We hope you enjoy this new feature, but don’t forget, cinema is an artform and not just about the box office, right?!

Thursday, March 2 – Wednesday, March 8, 2017

FILM TITLE WEEKS BOX OFFICE SCREENS TOTAL BO IN RELEASE THIS WEEK $ AVG $ TO DATE $ LOGAN 1 10,388,184 25,092 10,388,184 HIDDEN FIGURES 3 2,456,559 7,559 12,416,352 LION 7 1,366,998 4,326 27,027,229 JASPER JONES 1 903,402 4,069 1,086,292 FIFTY SHADES DARKER 4 843,233 3,400 17,353,532 THE GREAT WALL 3 805,127 3,221 6,822,487 BEFORE I FALL 1 529,921 3,581 529,921 T2: TRAINSPOTTING 2 515,427 2,343 2,224,810 RINGS 2 503,974 2,571 1,840,142 FIST FIGHT 2 446,506 2,467 1,609,860 MOONLIGHT 6 437,417 5,400 1,570,670 LA LA LAND 10 327,506 2,323 19,632,175 ALONE IN BERLIN 1 271,947 2,285 289,012 MANCHESTER BY THE SEA 5 264,703 3,483 2,454,516 SPLIT 6 221,927 1,720 12,365,159 MOANA 10 167,017 1,532 26,136,955 MISS SLOANE 1 136,570 2,577 203,947 BALLERINA 8 126,202 1,357 4,872,541 SING 11 106,766 1,078 28,947,854 FENCES 4 90,767 997 1,003,376

Thanks to the Motion Picture Distributors Association of Australia for providing these figures.