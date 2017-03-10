This Week at the Box Office

As of today we will be reporting on weekend and weekly box office figures – both general and limited release – in Australia. This one’s a tad late, and is only the general one, but prepare to get them every Monday for the weekend and Wednesday evening for the week prior as of next week. We hope you enjoy this new feature, but don’t forget, cinema is an artform and not just about the box office, right?!
Thursday, March 2 – Wednesday, March 8, 2017
|FILM TITLE
|WEEKS
|BOX OFFICE
|SCREENS
|TOTAL BO
|IN RELEASE
|THIS WEEK $
|AVG $
|TO DATE $
|LOGAN
|1
|10,388,184
|25,092
|10,388,184
|HIDDEN FIGURES
|3
|2,456,559
|7,559
|12,416,352
|LION
|7
|1,366,998
|4,326
|27,027,229
|JASPER JONES
|1
|903,402
|4,069
|1,086,292
|FIFTY SHADES DARKER
|4
|843,233
|3,400
|17,353,532
|THE GREAT WALL
|3
|805,127
|3,221
|6,822,487
|BEFORE I FALL
|1
|529,921
|3,581
|529,921
|T2: TRAINSPOTTING
|2
|515,427
|2,343
|2,224,810
|RINGS
|2
|503,974
|2,571
|1,840,142
|FIST FIGHT
|2
|446,506
|2,467
|1,609,860
|MOONLIGHT
|6
|437,417
|5,400
|1,570,670
|LA LA LAND
|10
|327,506
|2,323
|19,632,175
|ALONE IN BERLIN
|1
|271,947
|2,285
|289,012
|MANCHESTER BY THE SEA
|5
|264,703
|3,483
|2,454,516
|SPLIT
|6
|221,927
|1,720
|12,365,159
|MOANA
|10
|167,017
|1,532
|26,136,955
|MISS SLOANE
|1
|136,570
|2,577
|203,947
|BALLERINA
|8
|126,202
|1,357
|4,872,541
|SING
|11
|106,766
|1,078
|28,947,854
|FENCES
|4
|90,767
|997
|1,003,376
Thanks to the Motion Picture Distributors Association of Australia for providing these figures.
Thanks for this!