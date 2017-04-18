Bounty Films is Bringing the Utterly Messed Up The Evil Within to Australian Screens

You might have seen some weird stuff in your time, but you haven't seen this.

15 years in the making, independent horror film The Evil Within was already a legendary work before it ever saw the light of day. The brainchild of Andrew Getty, scion of the insanely wealthy Getty petroleum dynasty, it was shot between 2002 and 2007, and spent the next eight years in post before Getty died in 2015. The reason for such a protracted production schedule? Getty was a hands-on indie maverick in the Robert Rodriguez mould, building all the elaborate sets himself, designing and crafting custom camera rigs and animatronics, and converting a room in his mansion into a post-production suite where he spent years painstakingly shaping his opus.

Oh yeah, and he was out of his tree on meth pretty much the whole time. Indeed, complications from his chemically-assisted lifestyle are what eventually dropped him, with the film finally completed after his death (frankly, it may never have seen the light of day otherwise).

The result? Like nothing you’ve ever seen before. Part outsider art, part personal vision of hell, part deafening misanthropic manifesto, it’s a truly unique piece of cinema. Just look at the trailer:

Yes, the premise is that a mentally disabled man is driven to murder by voices from his mirror. No, it’s not very tasteful. Frankly, this looks like The Room of horror movies – whether that’s a good thing or not is left to the discretion of the reader.

But you can judge for yourself! A few very select screenings of The Evil Within are happening in Melbourne, thanks to Bounty Films. Catch it at the Astor Theatre on the 25th of April at 9.30pm, and the Lido Cinemas on the 28th of April at 9.00pm. For fans of outre cinema, this one is a must-see.