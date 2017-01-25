Bitter Harvest Trailer

History is littered with horrors that the modern mind can scarcely comprehend the scale of, and a lot of them are not as distant from the present day as you might think. The Holodomor was effectively a program of deliberate starvation inflicted upon Ukraine by the Soviet regime in the early 1930s, when the country was literally stripped of almost all foodstuffs by Russian troops acting to alleviate the wider famine affecting the Soviet empire at the time, and no-so-coincidentally crushing the Ukrainian independence movement that was gaining ground. Millions died – the upper estimate is around 12 million.

Against this backdrop of brutality and callous political expediency is set Bitter Harvest, an upcoming historical drama. Here’s the official synopsis:

Based on one of the most overlooked tragedies of the 20th Century, Bitter Harvest is a powerful story of love, honour, rebellion and survival as seen through the eyes of two young lovers caught in the ravages of Joseph Stalin’s genocidal policies against Ukraine in the 1930s. As Stalin advances the ambitions of the burgeoning Soviet Union, a young artist named Yuri (Max Irons) battles to survive famine, imprisonment and torture to save his childhood sweetheart Natalka (Samantha Barks). Against this tragic backdrop, Yuri escapes from a Soviet prison and joins the anti-Bolshevik resistance movement as he battles to reunite with Natalka and continue the fight for a free Ukraine.

This epic love story brings to light one of the most devastating chapters of modern Europe.

Veteran TV director George Mendeluk has assembled a pretty great cast, with Terrence Stamp and Barry Pepper also in the mix. While Bitter Harvest has kind of been under the radar for now, it looks like a film worth seeking out. It hits selected Australian theatres on February 23, 2017.