Better Call Saul Returns to Stan from April 11

Some good news to kick off the weekend proper: Better Call Saul, the stunningly good prequel series to the acclaimed Breaking Bad, is returning to Stan on April 11, with new episodes airing day-and-date with the US.

If that’s not reason enough to be cheerful, this season promises the return of methodical drug kingpin, Gus Fring, last seen with half his goddamn head blown off several years ago (or several years from now, from BCS‘s POV). We’re very keen to see Giancarlo Esposito resume his role as the chicken-cooking killer. Mmm, chicken. Mmm, meth.