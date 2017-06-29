Christmas is Hell in the Bad Moms 2 Trailer

This is the year parental-themed comedies go generational, it seems. Daddy’s Home 2 is bringing in Will Ferrell’s and Mark Wahlberg’s fathers, in the form of John Lithgow and Mel Gibson, respectively, and now the hugely successful Bad Moms is getting a sequel that ropes in an older generation of funny women to fill out the family roster. dig it:

“Bad Moms 2 follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened moms (Amy, Kiki, and Carla) as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of Christmas in hopes of creating a more perfect holiday for their families. And if that was hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their ultimate holiday foes: their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms have redefined how to make the holidays special for their families and it ends up bringing them closer to their own moms. The film stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines and Susan Sarandon.”

Should be worth it just for Sarandon alone. Bad Moms 2 hits Australian cinemas on November 2, 2017.