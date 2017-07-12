Aussie Sci-Fi Selected for American Indie Festival

Australian Sci-Fi Thriller The Gateway has been selected from 1,300 films to screen at the Austin Revolution Film Festival in September this year.

The Gateway has been nominated for Best Feature Film, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Screenplay and Best Director at the festival. In addition, Jacqueline McKenzie (The 4400, Don’t Tell) has been nominated for Best Actress and Myles Pollard (Drift, McLeod’s Daughters) for Best Actor.

McKenzie plays a particle physicist who, after the death of her husband, uses a revolutionary machine to travel to a parallel world to find him again. Soto co-wrote the film with Michael White. Ben Mortley (Lantana, Drift), Haley McElhinney (The Babadook, Doctor Doctor), Shannon Berry (Hunters, Offspring) and Ryan Panizza costar.

“The fact that we have been selected for a US festival like the Austin Revolution Film Festival says a lot about its international appeal too, so I’m super happy with what we have achieved,” said director John V. Soto (Needle, The Reckoning).

“The entire cast give great performances, but Jacqueline and Myles are just outstanding. In addition, test audiences love the sci-fi concept which makes for a very fresh and appealing movie,” Soto also said.

The Austin Revolution Film Festival is an independent festival that showcases films that may be overlooked by the industry. Now in its 6th year, the festival is also a networking opportunity for filmmakers. The Austin Revolution Film Festival runs September 19th to 23rd, 2017 in Texas, USA.

The Gateway will be released theatrically in Australia late 2017 by Rialto Distribution.