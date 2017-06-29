Aussie Improv Feature LoveStuck Coming To Cinemas

The film follows Josh (Rik Brown), a public servant in Canberra, who is stuck between his best friend, his ex-girlfriend and the girl he is about to move in with. It was designed to be shot during Improvention, Australia’s Improvisational comedy convention.

The entirety of the film, including the story, characters and dialogue, was improvised over seven days of filming. Australian filmmaker Murray Fahey (DAGS, producer on Alex & Eve) directed and produced LoveStuck.

“It is the most ambitious project that I have ever undertaken” said Fahey. “Like my earlier film DAGS, I wanted to give new talent a break, so I cast Rik Brown, Rama Nicholas and Patti Styles who are legends of the Melbourne impro comedy world, they are fantastic in the film. When I got to Canberra I still hadn’t cast the female lead so I asked ACT newcomer Cathy Hagarty who I taught impro a few years ago and she is amazing.”

“There was a great sense of adventure making this film, everyone was coming together – in any moment they had spare – to keep adding to this ever-evolving story,” said Brown, “All the improvisers in this film are wonderful. I am used to working with most of them on stage, so to transport that chemistry onto film was a real treat.”

LoveStuck will hit select cinemas from August 24, 2017. Head to the website to keep up to date with screenings.