Are You Ready for the Fifty Shades Darker Official Pleasure Collection?

Well, you don’t get cross-promotional opportunities like this every damn day, I guess. The world’s biggest online sex retailer, Lovehoney, have released a line of toys inspired by Fifty Shades Darker – and just in time for Valentine’s Day. Each one has been personally approved by Fifty Shades author, EL James. Don’t ask us how.

There are toys for guys, toys for girls, discrete travel-sized gizmos, larger set ups for your home playroom, the works. Nipple clamps? they got ’em.

What’s more, Lovehoney have undertaken a bit of customer research, and pulled up some interesting facts. To wit:

Two-thirds of couples are now more experimental in the bedroom and 20% of respondents said they had more sex after discovering Fifty Shades.

Three quarters of couples have tried bondage and a quarter say they enjoy sex more after reading the books or seeing the film.

The most popular bondage activity enjoyed by couples was spanking (73%), followed by tying each other up (72.5%), wearing blindfolds (72%), role play (43%).

The vast majority of couples (88%) have adopted dominant or submissive roles.

Just over a third of couples (34%) like to switch roles so they each get a chance to be boss in the bedroom.

Turns out the Dead Kennedys were right – kinky sex makes the world go ’round. Check out the full range here.