Are You Ready for the Definitive History of The Lost Boys?

1987’s second-best vampire movie is getting immortalised in a new book. Due out this August, Lost in the Shadows: The Story of the Lost Boys purports to tell the complete history of the ’80s horror classic, from its inception as a kid-friendly spooky comedy, to its eventual realisation as a moody and sexy modern vampire tale under the direction of the world’s greatest hairdresser-turned-director, Joel Schumacher.

Author Paul Davis has form for this; his earlier book, Beware the Moon: The Story of An American Werewolf in London is an incredibly in-depth look at John Landis’ werewolf great. Lost in the Shadows promises new interviews with Kiefer Sutherland, Joel Schumacher, Corey Feldman, Alex Winter, Michael Chapman, Jamison Newlander, Billy Wirth and Richard Donner, plus over 200 behind the scenes pics, and recreations of deleted scenes using the shooting script and on set photos and stills – that’s pretty rad, to employ a term from the period.

the book is due out in August in a limited edition hardback run of only 1000 copies. Keep tabs on the project at Davis;s official site here.