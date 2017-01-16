Are You Ready for Bogan Barbie?

America gets Duck Dynasty and Swamp People, we get this. ActiveTV, the production company behind The Amazing Race Australia, is developing a new reality series by the name of Bogan Barbie for 2017, promising a heady mix of “…boyfriends, parties, car shows, wedding plans, and some seriously awesome cars.”

On the hook yet? Have some more, direct from the presser.

“Bogan Barbie follows Central Coast family, The Wardell’s [sic] , in this compelling reality series.

The Wardell’s [sic] consist of Natalie, a 42 year old mum and self-confessed Bogan who loves her cars. To date, she has spent over $80,000 on her prized pink supercharged VS Commodore “Miss5L”. Brendan, her partner of 22 years who runs a plumbing business on the Central Coast, shares the same love of cars. Together, Natalie and Brendan have 3 daughters; Jazmyne – 21, a Bar Waitress who has just been crowned Miss Summernats 2017. Tamika, a 19 year old Barista who prefers to go out and party rather than follow the family’s love and fascination of cars. Their youngest daughter, Montana, is 16 and still at school, and much like most of the members of her family, she is already a car nut. Collectively the family has over 10 cars, and they regularly enter and display their cars at car shows around the country.”

The big take away here is that apparently we’re capitalising “barista” – sorry, “Barista” – and “Bar Waitress” now. That and we are a civilisation in decline.

ActiveTV’s Michael McKay said, “We think the Wardell’s will quickly become Australia’s most-watched family as they face everyday challenges with immense character and a keen sense of humour. Their world centres around cars (and fake tans!), and whilst they may have their run-ins, they remain a close knit and loving family.”

Apparently a pilot has already been produced, and negotiations are underway with “at least one major Australian network”. Should those negotiations be successful, expect Bogan Barbie on the small screen before the year is out. You can make your own “car crash television” joke in the comments.