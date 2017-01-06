Apple to Ruin Everything with “Theatre Mode” for iPhones and iPads

This is rumour and conjecture at this point, but it’s a solid rumour, as it comes from frequent Apple tech source Sonny Dickson, who alleges that the new iOS will come with a silent, low light function to allow cultureless heathens to use their devices in cinemas, theatres and the like.

iOS 10.3 to feature a new Theatre mode – will include a new popcorn-shaped Control Center icon. — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) December 30, 2016

This is part of iOS 10.3, due to start hitting the public from January 10. Apple have neither confirmed or denied the leak, and other sources remain somewhat skeptical, but the function does fall within the realms of plausibility, if not social responsibility.

The issue of phone use in cinemas has been forefronted in the past year when American chain AMC pondered the notion of hosting special smartphone-friendly screening sessions to appeal to younger demographics, but it’s an issue that stretches back over a decade. FilmInk policy remains a firm “Not even if the place is on fire”, but we will concede that, with the ubiquity of the smartphone and similar devices, we may by a fading voice from a more civilised time.

The very notion of a Theatre Mode raises a number of interesting questions. How dim a screen is dim enough? Does the existence of such a mode override the social contract to be quiet and still in public performance and exhibition spaces (live music notwithstanding)? Is not the very action of using your phone disruptive of those around you, regardless of light? Are we in fact a society in terminal decline?

This is a contentious issue, obviously, and we’ll stay up all night with this story if we have to. In the meantime, what do you guys think?