Adelaide Film Festival Announced for October 2018

The Adelaide Film Festival today announced that a full Festival will run again in October 2018, in addition to the 2017 festival already scheduled for this year, marking the first time the normally biannual event is running yearly. Also included is a funding round of $1m for the ADL Film Fest Fund, which will provide for new feature films, interactive projects and moving image art work and have a sizable positive effect on the South Australian economy.

The ADL Film Fest Fund is one of Australia’s most successful screen initiatives with titles benefiting from it titles including 52 Tuesdays, Charlie’s Country, Girl Asleep, Spear, Sam Klemke’s Time Machine, Samson & Delilah, Snowtown, Tracks, Mrs Carey’s Concert and Look Both Ways. The call is now out for feature funding submissions, with guidelines available on the festival website.

Also new this year is a sister event, Hybrid World, an interactive technology event that will be held at Tonsley Innovation Precinct from October 4-8.

“ADL Film Fest is thrilled to be running our festival and fund in back to back years,” said ADL Film Fest CEO and Artistic Director, Amanda Duthie. “It is exciting to realise the potential of this extraordinary screen festival and we’re committed to working with the government on the possibility of annualising the event.”

The 2017 Adelaide Film Festival will run from October 5 – 15, and filmmakers are invited to submit their projects for consideration. For more information, head over to the festival site.