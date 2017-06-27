Are You Ready For The Accountant 2?

Warner Brothers are getting the gang back together, with Ben Affleck, Screenwriter Bill Dubuque, and director Gavin O’Connor all being courted for a follow up to The Accountant, last year’s modest hit that saw Affleck play an autistic mob accountant who occasionally shot bad guys in the head, to various levels of praise and/or consternation around the internet.

That’s the story according to Deadline, who also note that Jon Bernthal is also likely to reprise his role, although they neglect to mention if co-star Anna Kendrick will be making a return. Let’s hope so – the world needs more Anna Kendrick.

This could be fun. The Accountant is basically glossy pulp trash, but glossy pulp trash has its place. Still, here’s a question: how does this news affect forward momentum on Warner’s already troubled Batman movie, which Affleck is supposed to star in for director Matt Reeves?