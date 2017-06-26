ABC TV Announces New LGBTQI Doco Initiative, “Love Bites”

A new series of short documentaries will mark the 40th anniversary of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2018.

In celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in 2018, Screen Australia and ABC TV Arts have partnered together to create Love Bites, a new documentary initiative for LGBTQI filmmakers. the series will be comprised of 10 x 5 minute documentary short films made by LGBTQI filmmakers from around Australia, and will premiere on the ABC Arts channel on iview during Mardi Gras in March, 2018.

Content, tone and style of the films are not being dictated, although all proposals are to be assessed against the ABC TV Arts vision statement ‘Where Life and Culture Collide’.

Mandy Chang, Head of ABC TV Arts, said, “ABC Arts on iview seeks to reflect the great diversity of stories and storytellers that exist across the country. Love Bites is a great opportunity for us to work with LGBTQI filmmakers in a pan ABC celebration of the 40th anniversary of Mardi Gras.”

10 filmmakers will each receive $10,000 each to make their films, with a delivery target of January, 2018.

The initiative is in response to last year’s landmark Seeing Ourselves study, which indicated a great need for more diverse voices in Australian screen content. “Our documentary unit is proud to partner with ABC TV Arts to offer LGBTQI filmmakers an opportunity to create short-form content for a premier online platform and work with a major Australian broadcaster.” said Liz Stevens, Senior Manager of Documentary at Screen Australia.

Submissions close on Sunday, August 6, at 11am. Screen Australia has the criteria and guidelines here.