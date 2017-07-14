AACTA Award Nominees Announced in Two Short Film Categories

The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) has today revealed the nominees in Best Short Fiction Film and Best Short Animation for the 7th AACTA Awards, with more nominees to be announced later this year.

Winners will be revealed at the two major AACTA events, the Industry Luncheon on 4 December and the Ceremony and Official After Party on 6 December.

The Eleven O’clock, Miro, Mrs. McCutcheon, and Slapper were all nominated for best short film. After All, Barbara, Lost Property Office, and The Wall have been nominated for best short animation.

“We are excited to see Australian short films getting such recognition at film festivals both here and internationally, further cementing Australia’s international reputation for excellence in our industry,” said AFI and AACTA CEO Damian Trewhella. “On behalf of AACTA, I congratulate all our short film nominees and wish them the very best for the 7th AACTA Awards presented by Foxtel.”

Screenings of the films, in addition to the Feature Length Documentary and Feature Film nominees, will take place during AACTA’s Festival of Australian Film – For Your Consideration program. Screenings will be available online and throughout Australian cinemas in August and September.

The Best Short Film Nominees:

The Eleven O’clock, about a patient who believes he is actually a psychiatrist and stars Josh Lawson (House of Lies), has already been awarded Best Comedy at LA Shorts Festival 2016, Best Narrative Short at Cinequest 2017, Best Screenplay at FlickerFest 2017 and Audience Choice for Best Comedy Short Film at Cleveland International Film Festival 2017.

Miro, a World War II Aboriginal western staring AACTA award-nominated actor Mark Coles Smith (Last Cab to Darwin) and Aaron McGrath (Jasper Jones), brings a second nomination to writer and director Victoria Wharfe McIntyre. She was previously nominated in this category for The Telegram Man.

Mrs. McCutcheon marks multiple award-winning theatre director John Sheedy’s film debut. This short aims to give a voice to the thousands of trans and gender diverse children and has received acclaim at international film festivals, including the 33rd Hamburg International Short Film Festival and the 63rd Oberhausen International Film Festival in Germany, where it received a special mention in the International Children’s Competition Award.

Following a rebellious and broke teen in the Australian suburbs, Slapper has received critical acclaim on the festival circuit, including picking up Best Short Film at the 2016 Australian Directors’ Guild Awards, Best Short Fiction Film at Sydney Film Festival 2016, the Emerging Australian Filmmaker Award at Melbourne International Film Festival 2016 and a nomination for the Short Film Grand Jury Prize at Sundance Film Festival 2017.

The Best Animated Short Film Nominees:

After All marks Michael Cusack’s third nomination in the Best Short Animation category with one win in 2006 for Gargoyle. A poignant stop motion film about a middle-aged man coming to terms with the loss of his mother.

AACTA Award winner Marieka Walsh receives her second consecutive nomination in the category for Barbara, which follows the story of Noongar woman Barbara, whose granddaughter was taken from school by welfare workers in 2013. Walsh is nominated alongside Larissa Behrendt, (Innocence Betrayed), Michaela Perske, and Kiki Dillon (both of AACTA award winning Dream Baby).

Daniel Adgag’s Lost Property Office follows the sole custodian of a lost property office who has to move on from his post. The film won both the Robert Mamoulian Award for Best Director and the Yoram Gross Animation Award at the Sydney Film Festival 2017 short film awards.

Inspired by Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall on the Mexican border, The Wall won Best Visual Effects at Tropfest 2017 and was a finalist for the Yoram Gross Animation Award at Sydney Film Festival 2017. The Wall, which features narration from AFI Award winner David Wenham, is the first AACTA nomination for four-time Tropfest finalists Nick Baker and Tristan Klein.

