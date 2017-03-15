3RRR Axes Film Buff’s Forecast After 36 Years

After over three decades, Melbourne’s 3RRR community radio station is pulling the plug on the Saturday afternoon film show, Film Buff’s Forecast, citing a decision to switch to an all-music format on Saturdays.
Host Paul Harris has let it be known that the final episode will be broadcast on March 25.
A veteran of Melbourne’s film community, Harris is also the director of the St. Kilda Film Festival and a former columnist for The Age. 3RRR reportedly offered him a one hour slot on Sunday afternoons, halving his airtime, but Harris declined, preferring to wrap up the show on his own terms.
3RRR posted a statement acknowledging the show’s cancellation and thanking Harris for his service, saying, “Paul’s enthusiasm, dedication, hard work and enormous film knowledge will be greatly missed and Triple R would like to thank Paul for his massive contribution to the station over the last 30+ years.”
Naturally, fans of the show have taken to the net to voice their displeasure, launching a petition on Change.org calling for its reinstatement.
This is not good for film culture.