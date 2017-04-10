Weekend Box Office Report: Dance Academy Waltzes into the Charts

How did the new Australian teen flick Dance Academy fare we hear you ask?

Thursday, April 6 2017 – Sunday, April 9 2017

The Australian film based on the long-running TV series, Dance Academy, opened reasonably well this weekend, and it will be interesting to see how it’s embraced by tweens heading out on school holidays, and the cinemas playing the film. And CHiPS, well let’s just say there probably won’t be a sequel.

Outside of that, it’s business as usual, with Beauty and the Beast sweeping well past $30mil with no end in sight and the new Smurfs movie widening due to a staggered release across Australia to coincide with school holidays.

And in limited release, as the main box office figures illustrate, it’s all about A Silent Voice and The Country Doctor, which have both started strongly, with the latter a big surprise and proof that there’s still a market for bittersweet Gallic drama in this country.

Box Office figures courtesy of the Motion Picture Distributors Association of Australia.