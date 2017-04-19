In 2017, Cannes Looks to Television and Streaming Content for the First Time Ever

For the first time in its seven decade history, the world’s premiere film festival has looked beyond the edges of the big screen for showcase content, including not only two Netflix-produced films in its 2017 program, but two television series as well. This year, Cannes Film Festival will screen in competition Bong Joon-ho’s Okya and Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories, both produced by the streaming giant, as well as the TV series Twin Peaks, by David Lynch, and Top of the Lake: China Girl, by Jane Campion, as special events.

This is a strong sign of the increasing acceptance of changing screen practices in even the most traditional and revered bastions of film culture. The ubiquitous nature of steaming and on demand services, and the increased critical attention placed on prestige television programming, is now such that even Cannes, long established as both a taste-maker and gatekeeper of world cinema, can no longer ignore the implications: theatrical exhibition is no longer the unique mark of prestige that it once was.

Indeed, this year also sees the inclusion of a Virtual Reality work, Carney Arena by Alejandro G. Inarritu.

Also screening in competition are the likes of Sofia Coppola’s remake of The Beguiled, Jacques Doillon’s Rodin, Michael Haneke’s Happy End, Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck, Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here, and Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer. They will be judged by a jury headed by the acclaimed Spanish director, Pedro Almodovar, with Jessica Chastain the only other member thus far announced.

In the Un Certain Regard section, notable works include Mathieu Amalric’s Barbara and Kuyoshi Kurosawa’s Before We Vanish, while highlights screening out of competition include Takashi Miike’s Blade of the Immortal, John Cameron Mitchell’s How to Talk to Girls at Parties, and the Opening Night Film, Les Fantomes D’Ismael, by Arnaud Desplechin.

The 70th Cannes Film Festival runs at Cannes (naturally) from May 17 – 28, 2017. For more information, head to the official site.