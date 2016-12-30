Will Luke & Leia be Reunited in Episode VIII?

The Force Awakens ticked a lot of boxes and yeah, we got to see a lot of old familiar favourite characters back in the saddle again, but one thing we didn’t see was a scene with Luke and Leia, the Skywalker twins, reunited after their 30-yer separation. To be fair, we didn’t really get to see anyone reunited with old Luke – his screen time is extremely limited in Episode VII, and it’s not like we’re going to see him pallin’ around with old mate Han Solo any time soon, given the events of the film.

But we could, and I daresay we should, see the reclusive Jedi Master cross paths with his sister, Leia, and Carrie Fisher’s recent death makes that possibility all the more poignant. Well, earlier today Oscar “Poe Dameron” Isaac posted a pic to his Facebook page which has given us hope.

So. here we have Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill chillin’ on set together between takes, mugging for the camera a little. It’s beautiful, but it also lends credence to the notion that they share a scene together in the next movie. Let’s hope so, because if they don’t, we won’t be getting another one.