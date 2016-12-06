Whiteley Trailer

By Travis Johnson
December 6, 2016
The central figure of modern Australian art gets his due in this new documentary.

Directed by James Bogle (In the Winter Dark), Whiteley is, as the title suggests, a look at the life and work of controversial and celebrated Australian artist, Brett Whiteley, whose audacious and challenging work put him at the forefront of the avant-garde in the ’60s and ’70s, while his lifestyle made him a popular target for the tabloid media.

Dying of a drug overdose in 1992, Whiteley left behind a paradoxical legacy of hedonistic excess and ascetic artistic focus, and Bogle’s film looks like an attempt to synthesise those two conflicting pictures into a more rounded and encompassing view of the man.

Whiteley premieres at Sydney’s St George OpenAir Cinema on February 9, 2017, before a theatrical release from May 11.

