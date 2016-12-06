Whiteley Trailer

Directed by James Bogle (In the Winter Dark), Whiteley is, as the title suggests, a look at the life and work of controversial and celebrated Australian artist, Brett Whiteley, whose audacious and challenging work put him at the forefront of the avant-garde in the ’60s and ’70s, while his lifestyle made him a popular target for the tabloid media.
Dying of a drug overdose in 1992, Whiteley left behind a paradoxical legacy of hedonistic excess and ascetic artistic focus, and Bogle’s film looks like an attempt to synthesise those two conflicting pictures into a more rounded and encompassing view of the man.
Whiteley premieres at Sydney’s St George OpenAir Cinema on February 9, 2017, before a theatrical release from May 11.
