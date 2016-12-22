Wes Anderson Invites an All Star Cast to Visit the Isle of the Dogs

Bill and Yoko and Edward and Scarlett and more.

Yoko Ono, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johannson, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, and Liev Schreiber will lend their voices to quirkmeister Wes Anderson’s next film, Isle of the Dogs, his second stop-motion effort following The Fantastic Mr. Fox.

That’s a pretty good mix of the usual Wes Anderson Players and newcomers, with the most eyebrow-raising inclusion, although she does have a tangential connection to the Anderson canon already – Hong Lennon’s Oh Yoko! was used in Rushmore. As for the film, apparently it concerns a group of dogs who live on an island – shocker. Presumably they’re quire wealthy and afflicted with ennui, while being possessed of eclectic taste in music and interior design.

More details as they emerge.