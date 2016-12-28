Taboo Trailer

Created by Tom Hardy and his dad, the rather wonderfully named Chips Hardy, before being whipped into shape by Peaky Blinders mastermind Steven Knight, this eight part miniseries sees our man Hardy Junior as James Keziah Delaney, who in 1814 returns to London society to inherit his father’s business empire after having disappeared into the wilds of Africa for years. Subtle and sinister forces are arrayed against him, but the good people of England have no idea of what changes Delaney’s wilderness years have wrought, nor the savagery he can bring to bear.

So, it’s kind of like a Mirror Universe Tarzan, and you just know that the “taboo” of the title must refer to the eating of man-flesh. Taboo co-stars Jonathan Pryce, Oona Chaplin, Stephen Graham, Michael Kelly, Jessie Buckley, David Hayman, Tom Hollander, Jason Watkins, Franka Potente, Jefferson Hall, Ed Hogg, Leo Bill, Christopher Fairbank, Richard Dixon, Mark Gatiss, Nicholas Woodeson, Lucian Msamati, and Robert Parker, and comes to us courtesy of Ridley Scott’s Scott Free. It hits the UK’s BBC One on January 7 and the US’s FX on January 10. No word of an Australian release date as yet, but have this rather gnarly poster to tide you over: