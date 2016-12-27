Swarovski Unveils Crystal Darth Vader

Not made from the Kaiburr Crystal - that's not canonical any more.

You can’t swing a dead Mynock without hitting some cool new Star Wars merch these days, but this latest one is actually pretty special. Launching next year, the Swarovski Crystal Darth Vader is hand set with 29,095 crystals, a process that takes 122 hours. Check it out:

That is something, and apparently it’s only the first of a planned series of Star Wars releases. Standing at 27.5 cm tall, the figure is made of jet and jet hematite, with a light siam lightsabre and a granite base. It’s limited to a numbered run of 300, and the price is… well, it’s $14,900.

But if price is really no object, there is also a very special personalised edition. Limited to a production run of 10, this one is 67 cm tall and set with 124,000 crystals over 495 hours. A personalised, engraved plate can be set in the base if you wish. That one will set you back a mere $39,900.

Something tells us you’re not gonna find this one in the remainder bin at Toys ‘R’ Us.