Run to check out Alien: Covenant trailer

Bouncing back after Prometheus couldn’t have been easy, but if this incredbily visceral first trailer, labelled as a teaser by 20th Century Fox, is anything to go by, then Ridley Scott is truly back with a vengeance for Alien: Covenant, which sees the crew of the colony ship Covenant bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy thinking it’s paradise but which turns out…. well you probably can guess.

The Sydney-shot film sees the return of Michael Fassbender, with the confirmed supporting cast including Katherine Waterston (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Billy Crudup (Spotlight, Watchmen), Danny McBride (did someone say ‘comedic relief’?), Demian Bichir (The Hateful Eight), Carmen Ejogo (Selma, The Purge: Anarchy), Amy Seimetz (Upstream Color, The Girlfriend Experience TV series, which she also co-directed), Jussie Smollet (Empire TV series), Callie Hernandez (La La Land, From Dusk Til Dawn TV series) and Australians Nathaniel Dean (finally back on the screen after making such a promising debut in Walking on Water), Benjamin Rigby and Alexander England (Down Under).

Its release on May 18, 2017 cannot come soon enough.