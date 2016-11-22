Rip Tide, Starring Disney’s Debby Ryan, Begins Filming in NSW

Rip Tide, from Ambrosia writer/director/cinematographer Rhiannon Bannenberg, has begun shooting around Wollongong, Kiama and Shellharbour. The film stars Debby Ryan, of Disney’s Jessie, alongside Naomi Sequeira, Genevieve Hegney, Andrew Creer, Aaron Jeffery, Jeremy Lindsay Taylor, Danielle Carter, Valerie Bader, Marcus Graham and Kimie Tsukakoshi.

According to the official synopsis, Rip Tide tells the story of fashion model Cora (Ryan), who decamps to Australia following “A fashion faux pas”.

“Expecting a five star holiday with her Aunt Margot, Cora realises all too late that her idylic beachside retreat has no internet access and is miles from the nearest city. With the thought of the vicious world awaiting her back home, Cora feels trapped, but as time goes by, friendships bloom and romance sparks between Cora and handsome Tom… Cora must decide between a career she’s been working so hard for to impress her mother, and the community that’s welcomed her with open arms and an opportunity to do what she loves.”

Rip Tide is being produced by Steve Jaggi, from an original screenplay by Georgia Harrison.