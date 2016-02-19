New Aussie Film Tackles The Church And Child Abuse

The currently in production drama, ‘Don’t Tell’, digs into the dark, painful subject of child abuse by the clergy, and has attracted a very fine Australian cast.

Based on the book of the same name by Stephen Roache, Don’t Tell tracks the scandalous, heartbreaking, and infuriating story of Toowoomba Preparatory School in Queensland, the predatory underbelly of The Anglican Church, and the sexual abuse of an eleven-year-old girl that prompted a major shift in the Australian legal system.

The story of the young survivor, Lyndal (played by star on the rise, Sara West, recently on screens in Peter Allen: Not the Boy Next Door) – whose testimony infamously implicated the Archbishop of Brisbane (and later, Governor-General), Peter Hollingworth – will begin shooting this month in South-East Queensland, with a stellar cast that includes Aden Young, Jaqueline Mackenzie, Gyton Grantley, Susie Porter, Robert Taylor, Kim Knuckey, Rachel Griffiths and Jack Thompson in a role that Michael Caton was originally signed on to play.

TV veteran, Tori Garrett (Wentworth, Hiding), will direct, with Scott Corfield producing.

“Lyndal used the law to expose an institution guilty of heinous behaviour,” says the producer. “A jury of four people representing our society had the responsibility to do what was morally right and hold that institution publicly accountable in the most transparent way.

“This story deserved us making a movie about the fight to attain justice. I hope that audiences will be bloody angry. I hope that they recognise courage when they see it. I hope they are inspired. And I hope that it stops someone from being abused.”