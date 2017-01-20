Kate Halpin: Going Public About A Private Matter

Can you tell us about the genesis of the film, by the looks of things it was made as part of your course at IFSS, which is sadly no longer around, I believe?

I shot A Private Matter in 2014 as the first of two films I made in my graduating year at IFSS (International Film School Sydney). IFSS fully immersed its students in all facets of the filmmaking process from conception through to post, so we were constantly wearing a lot of hats; writer, producer, director, casting, production and costume design and finally editor. While I certainly wouldn’t try to balance so many roles again (as obviously, something has to give and quality is unavoidably sacrificed), it is a fantastic way to grasp and familiarise yourself with all the different roles, which is an invaluable tool and education as a director.

My understanding is that IFSS has actually recently joined forces with the former ACTT (Australian College of Theatre and Television) to create a collaborative school for filmmakers and actors, which is now called AFTT (Academy of Film, Theatre and Television ).

Have you been surprised by the success of the film, even though, seemingly it was made as a film school short? Was it always your intention that the film travel beyond film school?

I honestly had no idea that the film would enjoy the festival life it has. It was one of my first films and was made on a very modest budget, with a small student crew of around four people. It’s a twenty-­minute short and was quite ambitious in many respects. So I do feel very fortunate that it has done as well as it has. I learnt a lot making this film, and equally so in regards to exploring the festival circuit. It seems to me that films often pick up a degree of momentum, as with A Private Matter, it was initially accepted into a few smaller festivals in the US and won a few awards. Then soon enough, it began to get into some bigger festivals and then festivals started inviting me to submit the film. So I definitely think there is a degree of luck involved at the outset and that once one door opens, others invariably follow.

You’ve got a great cast, with two cast members of the feature film Wyrmwood in major roles. Were you surprised at their interest in your film? How did they come aboard?

I was incredibly fortunate to work with an extremely talented cast. I actually trained as an actor initially, before I made my switch to the other side of the camera, and I know Bianca Bradey and Giselle Van Der Wiel from those early days and knew how gifted they both were. I auditioned over twenty actors for the two lead female roles, and in the call-­backs Bianca and Giselle were the best fit and had an incredible chemistry and dynamic from the outset. Bianca was also in one of my earlier films, so we had worked together before and had both enjoyed the experience. The role of Dave demanded a versatile actor with very specific characteristics and I was having trouble finding the right actor for the part. Bianca actually suggested Cain Thompson, who she had worked with on Wyrmwood. Cain came in and auditioned and was able to inhabit the character and his subtleties with little direction. Norah George (who plays the mother), was recommended to me by a lecturer at film school. She had just come off the back of a feature, Backyard Ashes, and she was fantastic to work with and brought a real intelligence to the role.

The actors were all wonderful to work with. It was an intense, but fun, five-­day shoot, in a small rural town, five hours South of Sydney, called Tilba Tilba. We all stayed in the same house on the property, which was a great bonding experience. I definitely believe that any success the film has had is largely, if not entirely, due to the cast, and in particular the beautiful tenderness and vulnerability that Giselle and Bianca brought to their characters’ relationship.

Who are your inspirations as a filmmaker?

Always such a hard question, and I feel as if my inspirations are constantly changing, or at least broadening. Inspiration comes from so many places too, from books I read, people I meet, experiences I’ve had. But in terms of other filmmakers, I generally really respect directors who take risks, have a unique, bold and uncompromising vision and aesthetic style and are versatile and fearless in tackling different genres.