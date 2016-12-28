Hounds of Love Teaser

Starring Emma Booth, Stephen Curry and Ashleigh Cummings, the dark psychological thriller is the first feature from Perth-based music video veteran, Ben Young. How dark is it, you may ask? Well, Cummings plays a schoolgirl who is kidnapped by a couple of awful, awful sexual predators (the normally quite charming Curry and Booth) and must play them off against each other in order to survive. It’s absolutely crushed it on the festival circuit and is now scheduled for a wide Australian release the first half of 2017.