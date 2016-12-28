Here’s Your First Look at Disney’s Avatar Theme Park

Now you can return to Pandora and ride on the teacups, all on the same day!

Remember when people were actually getting depressed and anxious that the planet Pandora in James Cameron’s Avatar wasn’t a real place? That’s more than a bit weird now, given a few year’s perspective. In 2009 Avatar was the biggest movie the world had ever seen. Now? Let’s just say its cultural footprint hasn’t exactly stood the test of time. We’re still getting sequels, apparently, with the first landing in the back quarter of 2018, but will anyone care by then? History has taught us never to sell ol’ Jimmy C. short, but it feels like the iron is cold.

Anyway, point being that those people now have a salve for their psychic wounds in the form of Avatar – The World of Pandora, a new ride/exhibition opening at Disney’s Animal World in Orlando, Florida in the not too distant future. There are two parts to it – a river ride through the bioluminescent rain forest, and a ride on one of those dragon-lookin’ Banshee things, which does sound pretty great, frankly.

Anyway, don’t take our word for it – click the video and listen to Cameron himself and a dude with the weirdest earring we’ve ever seen take you through it. Avatar – The World of Pandora opens in the northern Summer of 2017.