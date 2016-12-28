Dance Academy Trailer

The feature film based on the incredibly successful two-time Emmy nominated Australian TV series of the same name, Dance Academy commences eighteen months after the end of Season 3. In the film, the characters are all older and living different lives to their life in the Academy. Tara Webster (played by Xenia Goodwin) is destined to become one of the top dancers of her generation until a devastating injury prevents her career progressing. In her quest to defy the odds, and make her comeback, Tara redefines the meaning of her dreams.

Dance Academy hits Australian cinemas on April 6, 2017.