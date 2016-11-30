Beleaguered Streaming Service Quickflix Would Like to Remind You it Still Exists

Venerable Australian streaming and disc delivery service, Quickflix, is emerging from voluntary administration and ready to step back into the ring against heavy hitters Stan and Netflix (and Presto for at least a couple more months, we guess).

The spearhead of their new campaign is a two-tiered subscription system, Quckflix Access and Quickflix Red Carpet, and a focus on getting content out ahead of their streaming competitors.

According to the press release, “Quickflix Access is free for anyone to sign up who wishes to participate on a “pay-as-you-go” basis. Quickflix Red Carpet users get all the benefits of Quickflix Access along with pre-paid discount credits to watch several new releases every month and have access to “Bonus” movies and TV programs from Quickflix’s still-ongoing subscription-based catalogue. All members may choose between DVDs, digital streaming, or a combination of both. Current customers will be able to keep their existing plan or adopt the new plans at any time.”

In real terms, on Access you’re paying $5.99 per new release movie rental, while Red Carpet Streaming gets you access to the entire current catalogue, plus four “New Release Blockbuster Movies” (their words) with, presumably, additional new releases attracting additional charges, for $13.99/month. Adding in disc rentals brings your monthy bill up to $27.99, with disc rental alone going for $19.99.

The Quickflix philosophy seems to be that customers will pay a premium to get new movies ahead of their usual streaming release window on competing services. Indeed, Erik Pence, of current Quicflix operators Karma Media Holdings, makes it explicit. “Quickflix members do not have to wait months and months to get access to the newest movies and can watch them any way they want: on DVD or through digital streaming. Quickflix has already taken in many of the biggest Hollywood ‘tentpole’ titles from major studios such as Disney and Lionsgate… this is a big part of building a whole new Quickflix.”

Of course, it’s hard to say how the market will react. A lot of the appeal of Netflix and Stan is the fact that it’s just one monthly bill (or two, admittedly) – you know your budget. The two streaming giants also generate their own content, something that Quickflix has not undertaken and, frankly, is not in any position to start doing so any time soon. Plus, we’ve got Amazon Prime launching soon (despite what they might officially say) and whatever will emerge from the discarded chrysalis of Presto – that’s a crowded market place.

Still, Pence seems confident. “There are Australians who don’t want to wait several months to get the new movies at home — it’s our goal to make Quickflix the most fun and value-added way for them to do that more consistently than anywhere else. These changes made in the last month are just the beginning.”

If nothing else, Quickflix’s flagship “New Release Blockbuster Movie” for the launch is Finding Dory – surely that’s worth a two week free trial.